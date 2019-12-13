The Nigeria Football Federation has denied forcing striker Odion Ighalo’s retirement from the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

However, Ighalo has hinted that he has not closed the door on a return to the Super Eagles after announcing his retirement at the end of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Ighalo was top scorer at the 2019 AFCON with five goals.

According to the NFF spokesman, Ademola Olajire, the federation is not behind his sudden retirement, saying head coach Gernot Rohr is at liberty to pick whoever he wants for the team.

“Nobody sent Ighalo away from the team. If the coach thinks he can feature in his plans, then it is the coach’s prerogative to take the decision on that,” Olajire told Sports Extra.

Olajire also denied imposing Nigerian local league players on Rohr.

“There’s nothing like imposing NPFL players on the coach. He is at liberty to pick his players,” he said.