The Nasarawa State Government is set to construct a modern bus terminal at the Mararaba axis in Karu Local Government, Gov Abdullahi Sule said on Friday.

Sule, who met with stakeholders in Karu, said that the bus terminal would help to ease traffic gridlock along the Abuja-Keffi road, and enhance security.

He called on those currently occupying the site proposed for the bus terminal, to comply with government’s directive to relocate immediately to enable the contractor commence work.

Mr Shehu Tukur, an official of Canonic Associates, the firm handling the project, said that it would cover ‘about seven hectares of land with a capacity to accommodate about 900 buses’.

Tukur said that aside from the parking lots, the bus terminal would have accommodation for drivers, restaurants, toilets as well as a petrol station.

The meeting was attended by heads of security agencies and members of the various transport unions in the state.