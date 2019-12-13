Neymar’s father confirmed that he and the player’s advisors are in talks with Barcelona, over the settlement of a lawsuit against the club.

Stemming from his 2017 departure to Paris Saint-Germain, Neymar is demanding up to €3.5m for unpaid bonuses, following his world-record €222million move to the Ligue 1 champions.

That suit countered Barcelona’s lawsuit against the Brazilian forward, for an alleged breach of contract.

In an interview with Cadena Ser, Neymar Santos Sr, who serves as an agent to his son, said that the action was part of the original suit and expressed optimism that everything would be settled amicably.

“It’s a demand about his termination when he left the club,” Neymar’s father said.

“Neither Barcelona nor us are worried. We will solve this situation.”