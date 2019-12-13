Fast growing financial services provider, Keystone Bank Limited, has unveiled series of exciting rewards for its customers to celebrate the yuletide season.

According to the lender, in the spirit of the season and as a gesture to loyal customers, the bank is giving out free debit cards to customers who reactivate their dormant or inactive accounts, make a deposit of N2500 into the account and carry out at least one transaction on any of the electronic channels.

Keystone Bank electronic channels include the USSD *7111#, Keystone Mobile, Online Banking or OXYGEN.

Commenting, Keystone Bank’s Executive Director, Olaniran Olayinka reiterated, “At Keystone Bank, customers are more than kings; they are our partners; hence we are always exploring all possible avenues to ensure they find their relationship with us memorable. Giving out free debit cards is one of the numerous customer loyalty rewards this festive season

“Beyond offering free debit cards, we are fully committed to delivering superior customer experience across all our banking channels in ensuring they get the best of banking services which they truly deserve.”

The offer, which commenced in November, is scheduled to run till January 2020.

Keystone Bank is a technology and service-driven commercial bank offering convenient and reliable solutions to its customers.