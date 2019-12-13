President Muhammadu Buhari said he looks forward to a stronger Nigeria-UK relationship, especially in the area of trade and economic partnerships which greatly benefits the citizens of both countries.

Buhari said this in a congratulatory message to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, whose party the Conservatives, thrashed the opposition Labour Party in the parliamentary election held 12 December.

The Conservatives won 364 seats, 47 more than they had before the snap poll, while the Labour Party won 203 seats, losing 59 seats, in what analysts had called their worst electoral showing in many decades.Scottish National Party won 48 seats, while the Liberal Party and others won 34 seats.

Buhari, in a statement by his media adviser, Femi Adesina, congratulated Boris Johnson on his resounding election victory.

The President noted that Britain has been a reliable and historically unique ally of Nigeria, and has particularly supported his administration’s efforts at improving security and recovering stolen assets held in the UK.

Buhari wished Johnson the best of luck as he navigates the people of Britain through the decisive period of leaving the European Union next January.