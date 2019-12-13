Manchester City striker, Gabriel Jesus has been included in the UEFA Champions League team of this week.

UEFA released the Champions League team in a post on their official website on Thursday.

Jesus was included in the team after his impressive performance in his side’s 4-1 victory against Dinamo Zagreb on Wednesday. The Brazilian international scored a hat-trick against Dinamo. He made the list, alongside Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappe and Napoli’s Arkadiusz Milik.

UEFA Champions League team after match-6 is found below:

Goalkeeper: Alisson Becker (Liverpool)

Defender: Timothy Castagne (Atalanta), Felipe (Atlético), Robin Gosens (Atalanta), Alex Grimaldo (Benfica)

Midfielder: Pizzi (Benfica), João Félix (Atlético), Phil Foden (Man. City) – 11 points

Forward: Gabriel Jesus (Man. City), Arkadiusz Milik (Napoli), Kylian Mbappé (Paris)