The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Gombe Zonal Office has secured the conviction of the duo of Ibrahim Muhammed Umar and Sahabo Iya Hamman before Justice Nathan Musa of the Adamawa State High Court, Yola.

They were sentenced to 21 years imprisonment on three counts charge bordering on conspiracy, corruptly procure monetary benefit and receive of monetary benefit.

Their journey to correctional services started when Ibrahim, a former Electoral Officer of Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, in charge of Yola South Local Government Area of Adamawa state, allegedly conspired with the Second convict, Sahabo, a retired staff of INEC and also a representative of an NGO-West African Network of Election Observers (WANEO) who served as a State Coordinator, Adamawa State, during the 2015 Presidential Election, to withdraw the sum of N370 million from Central Bank of Nigeria at a new generation bank, Yola branch, in which the sum of N362m was released to them.