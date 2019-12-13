It’s happier and better times for workers in Osun State since Governor Gboyega Oyetola mounted the saddle last year October as the state has sustained the payment of full salaries.

Commissioner for Finance, Mr Bola Oyebamiji, on Friday, said the state government has been able to pay the full salaries because of improved internally generated revenue and reduced cost of governance.

The commissioner made this disclosure while answering questions on his ministry’s 2020 budget presentation and consideration before the state lawmakers at the state House of Assembly in Osogbo.

He said since Gov. Gboyega Oyetola came into office in 2018, the state Treasury Single Account (TSA) had been upgraded to block leakages.

The commissioner said the state Internal Revenue Service also had a new head, who had been performing very well and he was able to increase the internal revenue of the state.

Oyebamiji said the debt of the state had also been rescheduled, which had now given the state the leverage and freedom to manage its revenues and allocations.

According to him, the state TSA is now transparent, well managed and well controlled and coordinated, and it is aiding the state government with funds to pay full salaries.

He said the National Bureau of Statistics report in November attested to the fact that the IGR of the state had improved.

In the report, Oyebamiji said that the state was rated the second state with the highest internally generated revenue in the country.

Osun government was paying modulated salaries also known as half salary, before Oyetola came into office on Nov. 27, 2018.