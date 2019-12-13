Greta Thunberg has reacted after President Donald Trump took a dig at the 16-year-old Swedish climate activist just after she was announced as Time magazine’s Person of the Year.

The US President who described the announcement as ridiculous on Thursday, December 12, suggested that she should work on her anger-management issues and go to a movie with a friend.

Donald Trump remarked while reacting to a tweet congratulating Greta which was shared Roma Downey, an actress, and producer from Northern Ireland whose production credits include the History Channel miniseries “The Bible,” which she also starred in as Mary, mother of Jesus.

He tweeted; “So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill!”.

Thunberg responded swiftly by changing her Twitter profile to read: “A teenager working on her anger management problem. Currently chilling and watching a good old fashioned movie with a friend.”