U.S. based philanthropist and actress Georgina Onuoha has just had surgery and she’s indeed grateful to everyone who took out time to pray for her during the process.

Although the ailment wasn’t disclosed, the procedure was successful and Georgina shared pictures of herself recuperating with a post on her timeline to Thank God who kept her.

She wrote:

It ended in praise 🙏🏻

They that trust in the Lord shall be as mount Zion, which cannot be removed, but abideth forever.

As the mountains are round about Jerusalem, so the Lord is round about his people from henceforth even forever.

For the rod of the wicked shall not rest upon the lot of the righteous; lest the righteous put forth their hands unto iniquity.

Thank you for all your prayers. My surgery went well and I’m recuperating well 🙏🏻. Health is indeed wealth.

I have never doubted the power of collective prayers. ❤️ Thank You my dearest Kimberly @mskimberlyla for all your help and love. God bless you immensely.

Thank you All❤️🙏🏻