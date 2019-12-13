The Uyo Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Thursday secured the conviction of 5 cyber criminals, popularly called Yahoo Boys before Justice S. M. Shuaibu of the Federal High Court Calabar, in Cross River State.

The convicts are: Omengala Emmanuel (a.k.a.Frank Hoffman), Obonga Valentine ( a.k.a Patrick Seaman), Segun Dele Jude (alias Hal Burlington), Promise Nkanga and Omengala Paul (alias Christopher Mason).

Before they were convicted and sentenced, the convicts pleaded guilty to the one count charge preferred against them separately by the EFCC for their various involvements in cyber crimes.