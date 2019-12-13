Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola, cancelled Christmas for his first-team stars, as they were banned from attending the club’s festive party, according to Goal.

Guardiola is keen to avoid another festive slump, like the one which threatened to derail their treble hopes last year.

After last year’s celebrations, Manchester City were surprisingly beaten 3-2 at home to Crystal Palace and then lost to Leicester four days later. They eventually recovered to successfully defend their Premier League title.

And with City currently 14 points behind league leaders Liverpool, Guardiola has taken action to avoid a similar slump by banning players from this year’s bash.

The party took place at a city-centre venue on Thursday, just three days before the team head to the Emirates to face Arsenal.