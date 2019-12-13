By Funmilola Olukomaiya

Attention foodies! Nigeria’s favourite food festival is back again this year.

But then, there’s a twist to it this time – the addition of live music performances from some of the nation’s top artistes, live DJ sets from foremost Nigerian DJs, and workshops conducted by top food industry experts!

EatDrinkFestival started in December 2015 and it’s been a party ever since. This year’s event is slated to hold from Saturday, December 28th to Sunday, December 29, 2019, at the Sterling Arena, Marina Road, Lagos.

This year, beyond the food vendors, the organisers are excited to announce longer festival hours, interactive experiences through festival workshops, and more entertainment experiences for festival guests.

This year’s edition will also feature pop-ups from celebrity chefs, aspiring chefs, and hobbyist cooks.

The 2-day festival seeks to bring together thousands of food lovers to eat and drink from an extensive selection served up by some of the best chefs, restaurants, and street food vendors in Lagos.

Now in its fifth year, the team is taking #EatDrinkFestival to greater heights.