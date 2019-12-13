Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Mr. Femi Falana has asked the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami (SAN), to withdraw pending criminal charges against his clients, Mr. Omoyele Sowore and Olawale Bakare.

Falana made the statement while reacting to an announcement by the AGF office on Friday that a letter had been sent to the Department of State Services to hands off the case involving Sowore and send the case files to his office.

The renowned human rights activist added that there was no evidence to get the ‘RevolutonNow’ protests conveners convicted.

Falana said the court invasion by the DSS on December 6 to rearrest Sowore, was what prompted the AGF to take over the prosecution of his clients.

Falana noted that despite the directive by the AGF for the DSS to hands off the case, the DSS was still interrogating Sowore to fish out evidence to file fresh charges against him.

“Convinced that the pending case would collapse like a pack of cards, the SSS is currently fishing for evidence to nail Sowore.

“In spite of the directive of the AGF to hands over the case, the SSS subjected Sowore to a four-hour interrogation yesterday (December 12, 2019).

“The entire interrogation pertained to Sowore’s alleged links with the proscribed Boko Haram sect, IPOB, and IMN which he vehemently denied.

“At Sowore’s instance a member of the legal defence team, Mr. Abubakar Marshal, witnessed the marathon interrogation. The plan is to charge Sowore with terrorism as a follow-up to the unsubstantiated allegations of a presidential media aide.

“In the light of the foregoing, we urge the AGF to file a nolle prosequi motion to end the macabre dance which has exposed the country to avoidable embarrassment,” Falana said.