A major disaster has been averted at Ozumba Mbadiwe area of Victoria Island, Lagos, Southwest Nigeria as a diesel tanker fell and spilt its content on the expressway.

The road was condoned off by emergency officials, leading to untold traffic snarl in the area.

Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, State Emergency’s Director General says on getting to the scene of the incident, a white coloured unbranded tanker with registration number KRD-280XN laden with 33,000 litres of AGO (diesel) was found to have fallen on Ozumba Mbadiwe Way.

“Further investigation revealed that one of its tyres burst while in motion. This resulted in the vehicle running over the highway median while the tanker compartment detached and flipped over, finally resting on its head.

“Two compartments of 11,000 litres each had already discharged their contents on the road while the last 11,000 litres compartment remained intact. The road was cordoned off on both sides of the highway and a diversion created to ease movement of traffic,” he says.

“The combined efforts of the Sharks (Lekki) Response Squad alongside the Bravo Team (Paramedics) of LASEMA, LASTMA, LASG FIRE, FED FIRE, LCC and Nigeria Police worked together for a swift recovery; the road is being prepared for reopening while the single casualty- driver (male, 32 years) has been taken to hospital by the LASEMA paramedic team with suspected internal injuries,” he adds.