Canadian opposition Conservative Party leader Andrew James Scheer has resigned.

Scheer on Friday said he decided to leave his post to put his “family first” and asked his party to elect his successor who can give “100 percent” in leading the Conservatives into the next election.

The 40-year-old opposition leader led the party to win the popular vote in the Oct. 21 general election and reduce the Liberals to a minority government in their second-term in office.

Scheer’s social conservatism was seen as out-of-step with the views of mainstream progressive Canadians, many of whom live in the most populous provinces of Ontario and Quebec.

Conservatives need the support of voters there to form the government.

Scheer had, before the sudden announcement of his resignation, vowed to stay in office until April, when the Conservative Party members were to hold a leadership review.

He will remain as a member of parliament and the Conservative Party will begin steps towards electing a new leader.

Sheer has served in federal politics since 2004 when he was elected to the House of Commons at the age of 25.