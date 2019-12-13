Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Friday arrested 29 suspected internet fraudsters, better known as Yahoo Yahoo Boys in three different locations in Owerri, the Imo State.

The haul included a 16-year-old undergraduate.

The suspects, who are believed to have used different pseudo names to defraud their unsuspecting victims, were arrested following intelligence and three days surveillance on their hideouts in Bishops Courts’ Malo Lodge, Umuagu Mbieri and King David’s Suite in Owerri.

Five cars that include: Lexus RX 350, 2013 model, Lexus RX 330, 2009 model, Lexus ES 300, 2002 model, Toyota Corolla Sport and Toyota Camry were seized from them, so also 15 laptops, phones and computer hard-drives.