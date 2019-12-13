Former housemate of Big Brother Naija Season 3, Nina Chinonso Onyenobi has buried her late father who died on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 in Imo State.

The reality TV star who shared some pictures from the burial ceremony said her father was buried in front of their family house in the village so they can always see his grave when they come home.

Alex, a former Big Brother Naija housemate, was at the funeral.

Nina Ivy’s father’s death came barely a week after another ex-housemate of BBNaija season 4, Joe lost his father.

See some pictures from the event.