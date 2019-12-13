AGT: Gabrielle Union says she won’t tolerate ”Anti-Blackness”

Friday, December 13, 2019 1:54 pm | Entertainment

Gabrielle Union has reaffirmed her decision to not give in to the criticisms of her ‘blackness’ and ‘hairstyle’ from America Got Talent show.

In recent weeks, the actress and her appearance have been the subject of many discussions in Hollywood, and not for the right reasons. In late Nov., it was revealed Gabrielle and Julianne Hough were not asked to renew their contracts for another season of America’s Got Talent. At the time, the reasons seemed innocent enough, but the motivations for their departure became crystal clear when outlets revealed concerning events that happened behind the scenes of the competition show.

According to insiders, there were numerous times in which there was racial and gender discrimination. And on more than one occasion, Union was told her hairstyles were “too black” for their audience.

Since then, NBC and the show producers have reached out to Gabrielle and others to see what actions can be taken to remedy the situation.

Meanwhile, Gabrielle is standing by her decision to wear hairstyles regardless of how “black” they may be. On Thursday, she wrote on Instagram, “Unapologetically me. Be comfortable and confident with your whole ass self. It might give others the fluuuxxx but never stop being you.”

She continued, “You can shine on your own terms. And if you got something to say [shrug emoji] I don’t take notes rooted in anti-blackness. I love me as I am.”

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest

Video: Why Kim Kardashian had 5 operations in a year

8 mins ago

EPL: Man City players banned from attending Christmas party

26 mins ago

Wike is a courageous politician – Jonathan

34 mins ago

Police arrest 50 crime suspects in Edo

44 mins ago

Return of the gunmen to Kogi

49 mins ago

New Zealand: 6 bodies recovered from volcanic island

58 mins ago

AGT: Gabrielle Union says she won’t tolerate ”Anti-Blackness”

1 hour ago

EatDrinkFestival back with a twist!

1 hour ago

50 Cent calls out Oprah Winfrey over sexual assault documentary

1 hour ago

Latest

Video: Why Kim Kardashian had 5 operations in a year

8 mins ago

EPL: Man City players banned from attending Christmas party

26 mins ago

Wike is a courageous politician – Jonathan

34 mins ago

Police arrest 50 crime suspects in Edo

44 mins ago

Return of the gunmen to Kogi

49 mins ago

New Zealand: 6 bodies recovered from volcanic island

58 mins ago

AGT: Gabrielle Union says she won’t tolerate ”Anti-Blackness”

1 hour ago

EatDrinkFestival back with a twist!

1 hour ago

#Trending