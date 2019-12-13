A 60-year-old man, Taofeek Shotayo has been arrested by the Ogun State Police Command for allegedly defiling his neighbour’s 10-year-old stepdaughter (name withheld).

The suspect allegedly defiled the little girl after luring her into his room in Abule Aro area of Obantoko, Abeokuta with N600.

The state’s police spokesperson, Abimbola Oyeyemi who confirmed the incident said the suspect was arrested after the victim’s stepfather filed a complaint on Monday December 10.

“The complainant stated that he got to know about the incident when he and the victim’s mother noticed a sudden change in her behaviour, which prompted them to question her intensively”, Police said in a statement.

“The victim narrated how the randy old man slept with her after he had given her N600 and further stated that that was the second time he would defile her.”

“Upon the report, the DPO, Aregbe Division, DSP Ope Olasunkanmi, detailed his detectives to the scene and the suspect was promptly arrested.”

“He has made a confessional statement to the police, while the victim has been taken to hospital for medical attention.”

The case has been transferred to the Anti-Human Trafficking unit of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) for further investigation and prosecution.