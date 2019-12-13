About 13 people are said to have been killed in a fire that engulfed a passenger van following its collision with a bus in Zhob district of Pakistan’s southwest Balochistan province, Xinhuanet.com quoted local media.
Friday, December 13, 2019 7:54 am | International
