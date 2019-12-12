Peter Okoye aka Mr P comes out with his last record for 2019, titled ”Like Dis Like Dat”.

The video which dropped today December 12th has over 7,000 YouTube views already.

On social media Mr P wrote:

Another Brand New Song🎼: Mr P- Like dis Like dat

Y’all know i love RnB and Pop Music 😌 So I had put them together on this Classic Joint

Link in my bio☝🏾

🎥 as Directed by Peter Okoye

#StayingInMyOwnLane #MaintainingMyOwnLane

Last song to end the year🤗… 2020 is a brand new Me👍🏾🔥🕺🏽🕺🏽🕺🏽🕺🏽🕺🏽🕺🏽 I cant believe I shot this video 2yrs ago! And it came out today