Peter Okoye aka Mr P comes out with his last record for 2019, titled ”Like Dis Like Dat”.
The video which dropped today December 12th has over 7,000 YouTube views already.
On social media Mr P wrote:
Another Brand New Song🎼: Mr P- Like dis Like dat
Y’all know i love RnB and Pop Music 😌 So I had put them together on this Classic Joint
Link in my bio☝🏾
🎥 as Directed by Peter Okoye
#StayingInMyOwnLane #MaintainingMyOwnLane
Last song to end the year🤗… 2020 is a brand new Me👍🏾🔥🕺🏽🕺🏽🕺🏽🕺🏽🕺🏽🕺🏽 I cant believe I shot this video 2yrs ago! And it came out today
