President Donald Trump has told 16-year-old global warming activist Greta Thunberg to ‘chill,’ as he called her Time magazine ‘Person of the Year’ award ‘ridiculous.’

Thunberg has made herself the subject of Internet memes and conservative criticism by calling a nationwide school ‘strike’ in Sweden over climate politics and lecturing United Nations leaders in loud, biting tones about carbon emissions.

‘So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill! Trump tweeted.

The president was responding to Christian filmmaker Roma Downey, who tweeted the Time cover with the word ‘Congrats.’

This year’s short list included Trump, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Hong Kong’s democracy protesters.

Asked Wednesday if the White House had a comment about the president losing the honor to Thunberg, White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Hogan Gidley emailed the DailyMail.com: ‘Huh?!?’

Thunberg is the magazine’s youngest-ever Person of the Year, a title that still sparks Internet curiosity one day each year despite the steep decline of magazine sales.