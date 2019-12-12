A 60-year-old man, Taofeek Shotayo, is currently in police custody for allegedly having carnal knowledge of the 10-year-old stepdaughter of his neighbour, after luring the innocent girl with N600.

Abimbola Oyeyemi, Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, said the incident happened at the Obantoko area of Abeokuta.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Oyeyemi said the suspect was arrested on Monday following a complaint lodged at the Aregbe Police Station by the victim’s stepfather.

The PPRO explained that the suspect allegedly lured the victim into his room in the Abule Aro area of Obantoko, Abeokuta, with N600 and defiled her.

“The complainant stated that he got to know about the incident when he and the victim’s mother noticed a sudden change in her behaviour, which prompted them to question her intensively. The victim narrated how the randy old man slept with her after he had given her N600 and further stated that it was the second time he would defile her.

“Upon the report, the DPO, Aregbe Division, DSP Ope Olasunkanmi, detailed his detectives to the scene and the suspect was promptly arrested. He has made a confessional statement to the police, while the victim has been taken to hospital for medical attention.”

Commissioner of Police, Kenneth Ebrimson, has ordered that the suspect be transferred to the Anti-Human Trafficking and Child Labour Unit of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and prosecution.