Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has called on leaders in the public and private sectors to ensure development of the mining industry.

The Governor revealed that there will be a collaboration between the Federal and State Governments to ensure a sustainable development in the mining sector.

The Governor disclosed this on Thursday at the Lagos House, Marina during a courtesy visit paid by the Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Architect Olamilekan Adegbite and the Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Dr. Uchechukwu Ogah.

The Governor said that this collaboration is targeted at ensuring growth and diversification of the nation’s economy, stating that the outcome will be victory for the people.

According to him: “As a nation, we need to continue to see how development can happen in the mining sector, and it has to be an inclusive one.

“As much as possible, we need to push a lot of transparency there. It also has to be a development that truly reflects our federating state and the minister has assured me that it is an area in which they want to collaborate.

“And we as a State must also trust and see that we are from the same side, just like everyone sees the same sides of a coin so for us at the end of the day is development for our people, the nation, growth and diversification of our economy and it’s really an opportunity to take our state and our nation to a greater height.”

Sanwo-olu commended the team and assured them that his administration will ensure that there is full cooperation with the Federal Government for the benefit of the general public.

Speaking earlier, Adegbite explained that the Federal Government is using the medium to increase job opportunities in the country.

He lamented the neglect of the sector and stated that attention is gradually shifting to the mining sector.

He added that the team would visit all the States across Nigeria to enlighten them of the new development, with Lagos being the first State to be visited.

He said: “We are here essentially in furtherance of the issues that arose from the NEC meeting that was held the last week. The potentials are in the mining industry to diversify the economy of Nigeria and create more employment.”

Adegbite stated that a committee has been set up to iron out the cases of overlapping between the FG and the States. He said that the committee will be headed by the Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi.