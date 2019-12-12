By Okafor Ofiebor

The Rivers State Police Command has assured that its homicide department would do everything within its powers to bring to book suspected rapists and murderers of a final year student of the Rivers State University identified as Miss. Itonyo Maltida Mark.

The 24-year old was said to have been raped and then brutally stabbed by her assailants inside her off campus apartment close to Eagle Island part of Port Harcourt.

Matilda’s body was found in pool of her blood in the early hours of Tuesday, December 10.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Nnamdi Omoni, also a Lawyer, confirmed the incident and that the remains of the lady had been evacuated and deposited at the morgue.

Omoni also said the immediate family of the deceased had been contacted and that they were helping the police with information to unravel the mysterious murder.

There was outpouring of lamentations by people around when an ambulance, accompanied by security personnel, evacuated her lifeless body from her apartment in Eagle lsland, Port Harcourt.