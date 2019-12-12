Benue Police Command on Wednesday said yet-to-be-identified persons killed two security guards along Old River Benue Bridge in Makurdi, the State Capital.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Catherine Anene, while confirming the incident said the Command has commenced an investigation into the matter.

Anene explained that the guards were attacked at their place of work at a fish pond belonging to Steam Fast Foods.

She said one of the guards was killed and dropped inside River Benue, adding that his body was later recovered close to Greater Makurdi Water Works plant.

The land where the fish pond was situated was in dispute and in court, NAN reports.