Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has knocked President Muhammadu Buhari over the announcement that all Africans could come to Nigeria without Visa from January 2020.

The Comptroller General, Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Mr Muhammad Babandede, disclosed this at the inauguration of the Africa–Frontex Intelligence Community (AFIC) on Wednesday in Abuja.

Babandede added, “The announcement would be made soon by the President of the Federation.

Reacting to the No Visa Policy on Thursday, Fani-Kayode described it as an attempt by President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration to expose the country to mass Fulani, Berber, Taureg and Arab migration.

Fani-Kayode said the policy is dangerous, self-serving & self-seeking, adding that it will be the final nail in the coffin of a united Nigeria.

Fani-Kayode wrote on his verified Twitter account: “No more visas for Africans coming to Nigeria? The Fulanis of West Africa rejected &unwanted elsewhere, have finally been given what they wanted all along: a homeland of their own. They will flood Nigeria in their millions and within 5 years our demographics will change forever.

“A visa-free policy for Africans to come into Nigeria is a shameless and subtle attempt to alter the racial and religious demographics of our country and open our front door for mass Fulani, Berber, Taureg and Arab migration into our shores. By the time they come here from all.

“It is a dangerous, self-serving & self-seeking policy which will ultimately result in great conflict, carnage, racial and religious strife and total catastrophy. In an attempt to implement an ancient agenda of Fulani hegemony and turn us into a conquered and enslaved people.

“Buhari, his born to rule co-travelers & their vast legion of slavish sympathisers and supporters are likely to set Nigeria on fire. You will not believe me now just as you did not believe me when I warned about the true nature of Buhari in 2015 and the grave consequences of electing him as President. Yet my words have proved to be prophetic & just as I have been vindicated on Buhari I shall be vindicated on this matter of the grave and dangerous consequences of visa-free mass migration by vagrant, stateless and nomadic Africans into our shores.

“The world has finally seen the truth about Buhari. Despite my constant and persistent warnings since 2014, it took Nigerians 5 years for their eyes to open and to know that he is a vicious monster and merciless tyrant. Sadly he is in full power now and only God can stop him.

“With this irresponsible, unpatriotic, dangerous and self-serving policy, I repeat, we are playing with fire and sitting on a keg of gunpowder which will eventually explode. It will be the final nail in the coffin of a united Nigeria. May God deliver us from the coming evil.”