Nigerian electricity workers blamed for the collapse of the National Grid have suspended their strike.

In an email to customers today, Eko Electricity Distribution Company(EKEDC) announced the suspension.

“Dear customer, NUEE has ended its strike. Our offices & payment channels are open for business. Thank you for your patience & understanding”.

National Union of Electricity Employees general secretary, Joe Ajaero also confirmed the suspension of the strike. ThisDay reported Ajaero saying the grievances of the workers had been addressed by a meeting that ended early today.

“We have concluded deliberations and all issues were addressed but we are awaiting implementation.

On Wednesday, NUEE members on Wednesday barred the Minister of Power, Saleh Mamman, from gaining access into his office in protest against the dismissal of their colleagues without payment of terminal benefits among other grievances.

The workers picketed the headquarters of the Federal Ministry of Power, Abuja, disrupting the day’s work.

They also denied personnel of the ministry access to their offices.

In different statements, DisCos said the blackout being experienced across the country was as a result of the industrial action by electricity workers.

The Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC), the country’s largest power distributor said the action has led to a nationwide shut down of electricity installations and has resulted in the disruption of service across its network.”

“We sincerely apologise for all inconveniences to our esteemed customers. Power will be restored immediately the strike is called off.”