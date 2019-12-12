Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra to produce series on their wedding

Thursday, December 12, 2019 1:48 pm | Entertainment

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are teaming up with Amazon Studios for an unscripted series, executively produced by the couple, to highlight the Indian pre-wedding tradition called the sangeet.The 37-year-old actress took to Instagram to share the news of the upcoming series inspired by their wedding, writing: “At our wedding, both of our families came together to perform a sangeet. A performance (dance-off competition style) that celebrated our love story, one of the most unforgettable moments from a very special time in our lives.”

The sangeet is a tradition that takes place the night before a couple’s wedding ceremony and is meant to bring together their families for an evening filled with performances of song and dance.

In her lengthy Instagram post, the actress continued: “@nickjonas and I are excited to announce a new, currently untitled project (we’re still working on it!!) that celebrates the love and magic that comes from friends and family that join together through music and dance the night before a wedding. It’s our #SangeetProject.”

For Nick and Priyanka, their sangeet played an important role leading up to their nuptials in December of last year. As fans may recall, the celebrity couple held two weddings that honored both of their family’s traditions.

The announcement of their upcoming series on Amazon comes after their first wedding anniversary earlier this month.

