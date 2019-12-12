A 25-year old garments manufacturer from Kaduna State, Amifeoluwa Yakubu, has emerged the winner of the Season Six of The Next Titan Nigeria.

AmifeOluwa walks away with Seven Million Naira cash and a brand-new car to support her business idea, Garms and Raiments, a brand that produces uniforms of all styles for schools, organizations, and governments.

Amife Yakubu, a graduate of Obafemi Awolowo University with Bachelor Degree and Master Degree in Architecture (B.Arch & M.Arch) beat Harvey Oiku, Catherine Agbo and Dr. Afes Hilda at the grand finale.

Amife was announced the winner after convincing the judges during the last boardroom session of the season and in the presence of about 200 special guests at the grand finale event.

The Next Titan TV Reality Show which just concluded its sixth season gives an opportunity to young talented Nigerians who have great and innovative business ideas to compete against one another in real-life entrepreneurial challenges in a bid to ultimately win millions of naira and brand new car to start their new business or to support their existing business.

The season 6 recorded over 18,000 entries, and the auditions held in Abuja, PH, Enugu and Lagos, from which top 16 made it to the Titan House where they had lived together for 10 weeks with different weekly business challenges and tasks.