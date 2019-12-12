The trial of Afeez Fashola, a.k.a Naira Marley, for alleged conspiracy and credit card fraud has been adjourned till February next year.

Justice I. Nicholas Oweibo of the Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos adjourned further hearing till February 27, 2020 at the session on Thursday.

At the resumed hearing today, the first prosecution witness, PW1, Dalhatu Buhari, who was cross-examined by the defendant’s counsel, Olalekan Ojo, SAN, told the court that he did not need a password to access the defendant’s computer by the standards of his training and that cyber security training was available to anyone.

When asked if any expert in cyber security could access a computer and do what he likes on it in relation to the credit card details that were found on the defendant’s computer, the PW1 said : “ It is not possible for just any expert in cyber security to access a computer and do anything he likes on it.

“ This is because there are various aspects in cyber security and not all the tools used in cyber security are accessible to all the various aspects.”

When also asked if he recorded the date of the registration of the administration of the account, he answered in the negative, stating that the Windows Operating system that was used for the analysis could not provide such details “because it is exclusive to the Apple Operating System and is only accessible to the company.”

The witness further told the court that his analysis only recovered card details that were found on the defendant’s system.

He, however, told the court that only the investigator could determine if the cards were fraudulently used.

The case was adjourned till February 27 and 28, 2020.