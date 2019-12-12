A rally scheduled for Friday in Benin by the All Progressives Congress to receive Pastor Ize Iyamu and his supporters has been stopped by the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, according to deputy governor, Philip Shuaibu.

Governor Godwin Obaseki, the party chairman in the state Anslem Ojezua all claimed they were not aware of the rally, although Ize Iyamu, said he had informed Obaseki about it.

Obaseki is at the moment part of President Buhari’s entourage to a peace summit in Aswan Egypt.

Shuaibu told journalists after meeting with Adamu at the Police headquarters, Abuja that the rally has been stopped for peace to reign.

The letter to the deputy governor, titled, “Re:-Request to stop the purported All Progressives Congress, (APC) Rally in Benin City, Edo State, signed by ACP Idowu Owohunwa, principal staff officer to the IGP read:

“I am directed by the Inspector General of Police to convey his warmest regards and to acknowledge the receipt of Your Excellency letter ODG.134/59 of December 12, 2019 on the above underlined subject.

” In cognisance of the security consequences of the proposed Mega rally, I am to confirm that the Inspector General of Police has directed the Commissioner of Police, Edo State Command to emplace appropriate security framework that is directed at suspending the rally until further notice.

“He has also been directed to summon a meeting of all parties involved in the political development with a view to engaging them towards giving effect to his directives in overriding internal security interest.

” I am to renew the assurances of the highest regards of the Inspector General of Police to Your Excellency, please.”.

The letter was dated 12 December, the same day that Shuaibu made his request.

The Deputy Governor said that some persons want to destabilise peace that is being enjoyed in the state.

However, he said, Obaseki remains focused.

He alleged that “the man leading the division in the state unfortunately is the National Chairman of the APC,”

He further said that the Governor of the state is the leader of the APC and the Chief security officer, regretting that the Governor was not aware of such rally.

He, however said that he would not join issues with the APC national Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, who he described as his mentor and father.

Asked to react to the IGP’s permission earlier granted to the APC Edo State to hold its mega rally, Shuaibu said: “Well, having seen that, I had to write as the chief security officer of the state to let him know the situation in Edo State and to also inform him in line with the party’s constitution, the governor is the leader of the party.

“And if the governor that is the leader of the party and the party that he leads wants to do a rally in his own state and he has not authorised it and he is not aware, such rally cannot take place.

“Also to inform him that that national chairman suspended from the state, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, does not have the locus to preside even on an issue that concerns APC as we speak. ”

“So, the man that must give voice to whatever is APC in terms of governance enshrined in the Constitution is the leader of the party in the state, that is the governor.

” So I have the letter, the IG has responded to me that based on security situation that I have highlighted, that he has directed the commissioner of police to put all security in place to suspend that planned rally by these people.”