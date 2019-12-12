Seven months after he was sworn-in, Ogun state Governor Dapo Abiodun has finally named his commissioner-nominees, in a letter to the State House of Assembly.

The Speaker, Mr Olakunle Oluomo, read Abiodun’s letter containing the list of 18 nominees during plenary in Abeokuta on Thursday.

Oluomo said that the governor had written to seek for the confirmation of the nominees.

Abiodun wrote: “In furtherance of our mission to build our future together, please find attached the list of nominees for the post of commissioners for your consideration”.

The Full list:

Afolabi Afuape

Oludotun Taiwo

Ganiyu Hamzat

Mrs Funmi Efuape

Dr Kehinde Oluwadare

Bar Femi Ogunbanwo

Jagunmolu Jamiu Akande Omoniyi

Tunji Akinosi

Ade Adesanya

Dr Adeola Odedina

Prof Sidi Osho

Dapo Okubadejo

Dr Yomi Coker

Hon Abiodun Abudu Balogun

Gbolahan Adediwura

Tunji Odunlami

Laolu Olabintan