The Speaker, Mr Olakunle Oluomo, read Abiodun’s letter containing the list of 18 nominees during plenary in Abeokuta on Thursday.
Oluomo said that the governor had written to seek for the confirmation of the nominees.
Abiodun wrote: “In furtherance of our mission to build our future together, please find attached the list of nominees for the post of commissioners for your consideration”.
The Full list:
Afolabi Afuape
Oludotun Taiwo
Ganiyu Hamzat
Mrs Funmi Efuape
Dr Kehinde Oluwadare
Bar Femi Ogunbanwo
Jagunmolu Jamiu Akande Omoniyi
Tunji Akinosi
Ade Adesanya
Dr Adeola Odedina
Prof Sidi Osho
Dapo Okubadejo
Dr Yomi Coker
Hon Abiodun Abudu Balogun
Gbolahan Adediwura
Tunji Odunlami
Laolu Olabintan
