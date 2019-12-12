A ghastly accident on the Bauchi-Ningi federal highway has killed at least 28 members of the same family.

They were reportedly burnt beyond recognition. They were travelling to Yola from Dutsinma, Katsina state, to visit relations, following harvest.

According to the PUNCH, the accident happened early today.

A relation of the victims, Abdullahi Yamadi, who is the Secretary, North-West Zone of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, confirmed the accident, describing it as sad.

“They were 29 in the vehicle and all of them died except the driver, who survived.

“This is a very sad news and very pathetic for 28 people from the same family to die in an accident in one day”, Yamadi said.