The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami, said the Federal Government has ordered a probe into the invasion of a Federal High Court last Friday by operatives of the Department of State Service.

Malami spoke to reporters at the premises of the Federal High Court in Abuja on Wednesday, after visiting the Chief Judge, Justice John Tsoho. He also visited the President, National Industrial Court of Nigeria, Benedict Kanyip.

DSS operatives committed sacrilege by invading the court room, to re-arrest Sowore on Dec. 6.

Fielding questions from reporters, he said he did not visit the Chief Judge over Sowore’s case but to congratulate him on his confirmation by the Senate as the substantive Chief Judge of the Federal High Court.

Asked if he was not appalled by the DSS’ conduct, Malami said, “Whatever affects the integrity of the court is a worrisome issue for us.

“I can never be preemptive of an incident over which I was not a live witness to.”

“But one thing I am certain of is that the government has put in place mechanism for investigation of the reported incident.

“So, I would not like to be preemptive in terms of a conclusion, one way or the other, without allowing the consummation and conclusion of the investigation process.”

The minister also paid a courtesy visit to the President, National Industrial Court of Nigeria, Benedict Kanyip, on his confirmation as substantive head of the court.

Malami pledged the Federal Government’s support to Kanyip towards achieving his mandate.

According to him, the Federal Government is committed to the independence of the judiciary and we are looking at the possibility of coming up with an Executive Order to strengthen the judiciary independence.

Kanyip, who thanked the minister for the visit, said the major challenge facing the court was how to reduce the trial time because justice delay is justice denied.

He assured the minister that the court would continue to live up to its expectation on labour and employers’ related matters.