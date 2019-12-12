Nigerian electricity consumers waiting for the restoration of the usually erratic supply, following the suspension of strike by workers, have to be more patient.

According to Eko Electricity Distribution Company, power will be restored in phases as engineers energise the national grid.

EKEDC gave the advisory in an email to its customers in Lagos Thursday afternoon.

EKEDC said: “Dear valued customer, The National Grid is now being energized following its total shutdown by the NUEE strike action”.

“Restoration happens in phases. We expect the entire grid to be fully up & running within 24hrs.

“We appeal for your continued support and understanding as we work to serve you better. Thank you EKEDC”.

Electricity suppliers had blamed the workers for the collapse of the national grid.

The workers however suspended the strike early today.

In an email to customers today, EKEDC broke the news about the strike suspension.

”Dear customer, NUEE has ended its strike. Our offices & payment channels are open for business. Thank you for your patience & understanding”.

National Union of Electricity Employees general secretary, Joe Ajaero also confirmed the suspension of the strike.

ThisDay reported Ajaero saying the grievances of the workers had been addressed by a meeting that ended early today.

“We have concluded deliberations and all issues were addressed but we are awaiting implementation.

On Wednesday, NUEE members barred the Minister of Power, Saleh Mamman, from gaining access into his office in protest against the dismissal of their colleagues without payment of terminal benefits among other grievances.

The workers picketed the headquarters of the Federal Ministry of Power, Abuja, disrupting the day’s work.

They also denied personnel of the ministry access to their offices.

In different statements, DisCos said the blackout being experienced across the country was as a result of the industrial action by electricity workers.

The Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC), the country’s largest power distributor said the action has led to a nationwide shut down of electricity installations and has resulted in the disruption of service across its network.

“We sincerely apologise for all inconveniences to our esteemed customers. Power will be restored immediately the strike is called off.”