By Jennifer Okundia

Body enhancement is serious business in the society we live in, even though the procedure doesn’t come cheap, both ladies and guys, especially women, will give an arm and a leg to get the perfect body.

Celebrities are majorly showing off their new bodies, throwing caution to the wind what people think. These public figures seem to have the money for going under the knife, while those who cannot afford it go for cheaper mediums.

Some celebs openly reveal they had their bodies done, while some others leave you to your imagination. The transformation is just too obvious, so we are here to shake some tables today and those not sitting properly are definitely going to fall off.

From liposuction (a surgical procedure that uses a suction technique to remove fat from specific areas of the body, such as the abdomen, hips, thighs, buttocks, arms or neck) to Dermal fillers, rhinoplasty (Nose job), facelift, Butt implants, boob augmentation or reduction, or better still plastic surgery (a surgical specialty involving the restoration, reconstruction, or alteration of the human body that can be divided into two main categories: reconstructive surgery and cosmetic surgery.

Reconstructive surgery includes craniofacial surgery, hand surgery, microsurgery, and the treatment of burns. While reconstructive surgery aims to reconstruct a part of the body or improve its functioning, cosmetic (or aesthetic) surgery aims at improving the appearance of it).

Check out the list we’ve compiled for your viewing pleasure and don’t forget to leave a comment.

1)

Self-acclaimed Nigerian male barbie Bobrisky aka baddest has not been quiet about having plastic surgery. Bob kept telling fans to pray for her before now, before embarking on the journey.

Idris Okuneye better known as Bobrisky has over 1.5 million Instagram followers that she keeps teasing with dope photos. Obviously she did a rhinoplasty, boob enlargement, lip fillers, bum implants, and only God knows what else she had done.

The entrepreneur even got her bestie Tonto Dikeh, to feel the boobies and we wonder what the silicone feels like though.

2)



Philanthropist and actress Tonto Dikeh or better still Tontolet is very vocal when it comes to issues. So when it came to having bigger butts, the mom of one gladly told anyone who cared to know that she augmented her bum.



See that curve?

3)



35-year-old vlogger and businesswoman Toke Makinwa proudly made a big move to join her colleagues already in this ministry by getting her buttocks done.

The media personality took to her Twitter page on Thursday, December 27, 2018, where she talked about her 2018:

“This year I stopped complaining and changed things. I hated my body, I fixed it, (best decision ever). I hated hanging around certain people who made me feel small; I dropped them, I learned to forgive (I still struggle but it’s a journey), I learned to be at peace. #2018Lessons,” she tweeted.

4)



Big Brother Africa winner Karen Igho admits to having a boob job in an interview.

We do not know about her butt anyways.

See the link below for more of this gist.

5)



Reports have it that Nollywood actress Onyii Alexx also got some bodywork done.

IF there are any names omitted in this story, kindly add yours in the comment section.