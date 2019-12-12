American singer and actress, ‘Cassie’ Elizabeth Ventura has shared the first glimpse of her baby daughter, Frankie Stone Fine on social media.

The “Me & You” singer was pictured holding her daughter’s hand in the adorable black and white image posted to her Instagram page.

“She’s just different. Frankie Stone Fine. My BFF”, she captioned the photo.

The 32-year-old Cassie, parted ways with American rapper and businessman, P Diddy after 11 years together. Thereafter, she found love again in Alex Fine, her personal trainer.

According to TMZ, the couple christened the new baby born in L.A. County hospital on Friday, December 6 Frankie Stone Fine.

The baby girl weighed in at 8 lbs., 4 oz and measured a smidge over 21 inches long at birth.