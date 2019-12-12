Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro said that he has a possible skin cancer after he had a mole removed from his ear.

Bolsonaro said he was given anesthesia during the operation in the Brazilian Air Force Hospital earlier in the day.

“I was so tired that I just lay down on the bed and slept,” he said on Wednesday.

“I have fair skin and I spent much time fishing in my life, I like it very much,” the president said.

“So there is a chance of skin cancer.”

However, the presidency’s Communication Secretariat said in a statement that the president is in good health, with no indication of a skin cancer.

