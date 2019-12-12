A former lawmaker representing Bayelsa East in the National Assembly, Senator Ben Murray-Bruce has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for allowing all Africans to come to Nigeria without Visa from January 2020.

President Buhari while attending a peace and development summit in Egypt, announced the country will begin issuing visas on arrival for all African nationals.

If this policy comes into effect it would be a major boon for the continent-wide push to ensure freer movement of Africans.

Reacting to the No Visa Policy on Thursday, Murray-Bruce urged Buhari to extend ‘no visa policy’ to all people of Black African origin in the Diaspora.

In a tweet on his official Twitter page on Monday, Ben Bruce wrote: “I commend President

@MBuhari for his visa free policy to all citizens of African Union member nations. I first suggested this in my Right of Return Bill. I urge the President to go the whole hog and extend this to all people of Black African origin in the Diaspora.”

