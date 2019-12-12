Big Brother Naija 2018 housemate, Munirat Antoinette Lecky, also known as Anto Lecky, has clocked 30 today.

To mark the occasion in a special way, the reality show star celebrated the day in Cape Verde with friends and other BBNaija stars.

In a post shared on Twitter, Anto said that despite clocking 30, she feels forever young and it feels great to be her age.

She tweeted: “30 is feeling great already! It’s LIT I’m getting older but I’m FOREVER YOUNG.”