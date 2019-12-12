Big Brother Naija 2018 housemate, Munirat Antoinette Lecky, also known as Anto Lecky, has clocked 30 today.
To mark the occasion in a special way, the reality show star celebrated the day in Cape Verde with friends and other BBNaija stars.
#AntosDirtyThirty Loading!!! Excited to explore Cape Verde with #TheMerryLadies Fits from @shaviyclothing Photo credit: @tobibakre — #AntoTakesCapeVerde with @caboverdeairlines #CaboVerdeAirlines #VerdeThirty #AntoAdventures #GirlsTrip With @alex_unusual @iamprincess__official @kokobykhloe @princessmoose And our newest member @cintylicious who hasn’t learned how to act crazy like us yet 😂
In a post shared on Twitter, Anto said that despite clocking 30, she feels forever young and it feels great to be her age.
She tweeted: “30 is feeling great already! It’s LIT I’m getting older but I’m FOREVER YOUNG.”
Thanks for all the well wishes! 30 is feeling amazing! Thanks to all my girls for coming thru for me! Thanks to @caboverdeairlines for making my birthday travel wishes come true. Shirt: @marvykreationz — #AntosDirtyThirty #CaboVerdeAirlines #AntoTakesCapeVerde #VerdeThirty #AntoAdventures #GirlsTrip
