A Bauchi man, Umar Mai-Fata has been remanded in a correctional facility on the order of a chief magistrate, for making what was called ‘injurious and false accusation against Governor Bala Mohammed.

Mai-Fata on a radio programme alleged that Bala Muhammed took N1 billion from the state government’s coffers to fund the Nov. 16, Bayelsa governorship poll where he served as the Chairman of the PDP campaign committee.

The police arrested him for the allegation.

On Thursday, the Police arraigned him before Chief Magistrate Court 11, Bauchi.

Police prosecutor Insp, Ayuba Danladi filed the suit on behalf of the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Phillip Maku.

The Presiding Magistrate, Safiya Doma gave counsel to the respondent, Mr Usman Bappha five minutes to present evidence of citations he quoted while defending the accused.

Bappha, however, failed to return to the courtroom after 30 minutes of waiting, prompting Doma to adjourn hearing on the matter till Dec. 23, 2019.

The magistrate ordered the accused to be remanded in a correctional facility.