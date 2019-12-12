The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has arraigned Okoye Kenneth Chinedu before Justice I. B Gafai of Federal High Court, Awka, Anambra State on five counts charge of forgery, conspiracy and obtaining money by false pretense to the tune of N66,250,500.

Okoye pleaded not guilty to all the counts preferred against him.

According to the petition brought to EFCC, the defendant allegedly claimed to be a land agent and conspired with his accomplices to defraud the complainant of the sum under the false pretense of purchasing several plots of land.

The land were situated as follows: Four plots of land at Commissioners Quarters, Awka, at the cost of N14,000,000, and another twenty five plots of land at Agu-Awka Industrial Layout at the cost N55,000,000.

Investigation by the Commission revealed that the said land belonged to a serving judge in one of the State High Courts and a former Senator from the state respectively.