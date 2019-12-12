Following his untimely death on Sunday morning in Chicago, US rapper, Jarad Anthony Higgins widely known as Juice WRLD is now the most most-streamed artiste in the United States.

According to a report Rolling Stone, the Chicago rapper’s discography earned more than 38. 2 million streams on Sunday, which was the same day he died, nearly 24 million more than any other artist has received that day.

BuzzAngle Music’s numbers for project units, which is a measure that tallies digital and physical album sales, digital song sales, and audio streams, shows that Juice’s latest album, Deathrace for Love, sold 10,300 project units the day Juice Wrld died.

While his debut album Goodbye & Good Riddance sold 13,000 units,

His succesful single “Lucid Dreams” was the most-streamed song on the day of his death. The song was also the leader in digital sales after it racked up 3,000 digital downloads while his song “Legends” earned 1,700 downloads.

Other songs like “Robbery” and “All Girls Are The Same” all trailed behind “Legends” and “Lucid Dreams,” which samples Sting.

The 21-year-old rapper died after he suffered a seizure at Chicago’s Midway International Airport on Sunday, which caused him to bleed from the mouth.

He was pronounced dead shortly after the rapper arrived at the hospital.

His ex-girlfriend, Alexia Smith, in an interview with Daily Mail also claimed that she witnessed him abusing drugs while they dated in 2018.