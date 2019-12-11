Nigeria’s former President, Olusegun Obasanjo has said the nation needs a character like Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State.

He commended El-Rufai for his pan-Nigeria character and his commitment to good governance.

The former president who was a special guest at Kaduna State Executive Council meeting on Wednesday said he was happy with El-Rufai’s approach to governance especially in giving opportunities to women.

According to Obasanjo, the governor’s cabinet reflects a mini-Nigeria and has been striving to restore the past glory of Kaduna as a melting point of all Nigerians.

The former president recalled that El-Rufai, who served under his administration as Minister of FCT, was “one of the best persons to work with, he is a near-genius.”

“We need a character like this, a man that you know where you stand with him.

“Any job given to him will be well done,’’ Obasanjo said, adding that the people of Kaduna state now “have a good leader to work with.”

The former president described his visit as a homecoming, saying he built his first house at the Makera area of Kaduna when he served at the Mogadishu Army Battalion between 1959 and 1967.

Responding, El Rufai described Obasanjo as a mentor, adding that he learned many public service skills from him when he served in his government as a minister.