US Federal agents seized a jet Tuesday from a Nigerian charged in an international fraud scheme and who appeared in court in Atlanta on Tuesday.

The jet was parked at Peachtree DeKalb Airport, a county-owned, public-use airport in DeKalb County, Georgia, United States, as the federal agents processed the plane for evidence.

A removal hearing will also be held to send the Nigerian back to New York, where the charges he faces were originally filed

The owner of the plane has not been identified yet.

According to a report by wsbtv.com, investigative reporter, Aaron Diamant, who witnessed the seizure, watched as Federal agents collected evidence from the plane. A K-9 team also swept the plane for drugs and other contraband.

Agents won’t say specifically how they connected the plane to the Nigerian now facing fraud charges.

“When we see a certain type of aircraft get sold, it raises our suspicions,” Whitmore said.