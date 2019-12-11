The Union of European Football Associations, UEFA, will pay £8million each to Chelsea, Liverpool and all the remaining 14 teams that have qualified for the Champions League Round of 16 stages.

Chelsea defeated Lille 2-1 in their final Champions League group stage encounter on Tuesday night at Stamford Bridge to book their place in the last sixteen.

Liverpool also qualified after beating Red Bull Salzburg 2-0 on Tuesday.

A total of 14 clubs have confirmed their places in the Champions League Round of 16 following the completion of games on Tuesday night. They are Chelsea, Liverpool, Napoli, Borussia Dortmund, Valencia, PSG, Bayern Munich, Manchester City, Juventus, Barcelona, RB Leipzig, Valencia, Tottenham Hotspur, and Real Madrid.

Atletico Madrid or Leverkusen plus Dinamo Zagreb, Atlanta or Shakhtar Donetsk will now complete the 16.

On Wednesday, Atletico must overcome Lokomotiv Moscow, to ensure a place in the last 16.

If Bayer Leverkusen fails to beat Juventus, then Diego Simeone’s side will be second.

Also, Shakhtar Donetsk will advance if they beat Atalanta. But a draw will be enough if Dinamo fails to defeat Manchester City.