Climate activist, Greta Thunberg has been named TIME magazine’s 2019 Person of the Year. At 16 years-old, she is the youngest ever recipient of the title.

Thunberg was chosen from a shortlist that included US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi; President Donald Trump; the Hong Kong protesters; and the whistleblower, the anonymous CIA officer who kickstarted the Trump impeachment inquiry

Time editor-in-chief Edward Felsenthal told the Today show: ‘She became the biggest voice on the biggest issue facing the planet this year, coming from essentially nowhere to lead a worldwide movement.’

He confirmed she is the magazine’s youngest ever choice. Pakistani activist Malala Yousafzai was runner up in 2012. She lost to Barack Obama. She was then 15 years-old.

Greta Tintin Eleonora Ernman Thunberg was born 3 January, 2003 to Swedish parents.

According to a profile published by Wikipedia, she first became known for her activism in August 2018 when, at age 15, she began spending her school days outside the Swedish parliament to call for stronger action on global warming by holding up a sign saying (in Swedish) “School strike for the climate”.

Her sudden rise to world fame has made her a leader and a target. In May 2019, Thunberg was featured on the cover of Time magazine, which named her a “next generation leader” and noted that many see her as a role model.

Thunberg and the school strike movement were also featured in a 30-minute Vice documentary titled Make the World Greta Again.

Some media have described her impact on the world stage as the “Greta Thunberg effect”.

Thunberg has been the recipient of numerous honours and awards, including fellowship of the Royal Scottish Geographical Society, has been named as one of the 100 most influential people of 2019 by Time magazine, eventually being named Time Person of the Year 2019.

Thunberg was nominated for the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize which was ultimately awarded to Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali.