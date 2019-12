Sarz and WurlD officially drop visuals for “Mad”, off the collaborative album, “I Love Girls With Trobul (ILGWT)”.

The lyrics depict the all too familiar narrative of a couple who are bad together, yet mad without each other. Thus the unfolding of another exciting scene of events.

Directed by Chukwuka Nwobi, WurlD, Baba Agba and Muktar,